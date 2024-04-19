Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $114,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

EW opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

