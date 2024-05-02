Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Medallion Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 17,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
