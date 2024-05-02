Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 761.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FND opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

