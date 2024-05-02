Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.92

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.92 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 596966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 57.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Southern by 112.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Southern by 8.1% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Southern by 9.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 126,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

