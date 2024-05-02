Facilities by ADF plc (ADF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on July 19th

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Facilities by ADF’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ADF opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Thursday. Facilities by ADF has a 12-month low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.70 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.50 million, a P/E ratio of 771.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Facilities by ADF in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

