Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

