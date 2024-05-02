Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 23rd

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 16,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

