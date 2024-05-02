Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$46.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.30.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.73.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

