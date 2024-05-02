Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

