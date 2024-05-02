Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Albemarle Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
