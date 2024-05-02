Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.05

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 47300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

