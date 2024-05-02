Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1266 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:NPFI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $25.51.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.