Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1266 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NPFI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

