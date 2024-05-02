Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4836 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Corbion Price Performance
Shares of CSNVY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Corbion has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.
About Corbion
