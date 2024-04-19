Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $243,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PXD traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.57. 615,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,583. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

