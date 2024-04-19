Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 142,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

