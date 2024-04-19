174,020 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 624.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Paramount Global stock opened at 21.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is 19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 13.40 and a fifty-two week high of 27.23.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.