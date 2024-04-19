Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 84,669 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,669 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

