Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $43,000 Investment in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.09% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Atlantic American Co. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.