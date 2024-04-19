Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $241.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.12.

NYSE EFX opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

