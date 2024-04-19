Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $160.62 and last traded at $160.85. 15,524,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 74,127,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.46.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $698,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

