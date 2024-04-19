NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Up 4.1%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 167,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 332,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.39.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,979,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

