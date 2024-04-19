Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

