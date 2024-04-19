Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $241.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

