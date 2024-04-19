Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $90,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $620.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $697.55 and a 200-day moving average of $601.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

