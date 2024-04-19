Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,501 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,000.

FTSL stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

