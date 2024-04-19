Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $195,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.