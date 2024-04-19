Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,192,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 1,099.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globalstar

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.