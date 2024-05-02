Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 43,715 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 243.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.48 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

