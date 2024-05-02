Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 in the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MOD opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.