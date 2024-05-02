Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,181,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,895,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,538,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $110.80 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

