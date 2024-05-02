Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $489.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $374.85 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.