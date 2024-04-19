Financial Symmetry Inc Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,065,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,026,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 25.6% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,827 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,821,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 195,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,758. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

