7,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,166,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

