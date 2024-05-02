New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 221,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.