46,116 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 534,772 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $21,316,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

