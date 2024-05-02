Searle & CO. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Stock Performance

Oculis stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Oculis Holding AG has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oculis ( NASDAQ:OCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oculis Holding AG will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Oculis from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Oculis Profile

(Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

