Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 27,702 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.