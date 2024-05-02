ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $125.06 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

