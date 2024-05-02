New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.