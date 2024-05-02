Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $53,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $750.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,093 shares of company stock worth $64,108,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

