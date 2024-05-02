New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $10.61 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,606,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 21.98% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,890,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,392,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 110,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $145.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

