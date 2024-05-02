Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Trimmed by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,383 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Capri worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 9.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Capri by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Capri stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

