Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 2.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.45. 711,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,664,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $639.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

