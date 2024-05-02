SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $188.60 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $222.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.23.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

