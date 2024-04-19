Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. 262,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,422. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

