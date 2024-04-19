Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.53. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Insiders sold a total of 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

