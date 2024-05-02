EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 498.0 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
EDRVF stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $22.70.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EDP Renováveis
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.