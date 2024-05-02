Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

ABX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,888. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 EPS for the current year.

ABX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

