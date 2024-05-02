American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

