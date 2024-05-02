Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Rises By 7.1%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

