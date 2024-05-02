Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Rises By 7.1%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Clarkson stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.
Clarkson Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.